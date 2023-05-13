National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.