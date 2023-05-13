National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.