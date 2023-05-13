Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $270,300.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $2,364.14.

On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $15,726.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $270,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,899. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

