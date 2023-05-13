Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives “Reiterates” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.