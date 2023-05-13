MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $134.04 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other MYR Group news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,470,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

