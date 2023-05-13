MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Decreased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $469.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.