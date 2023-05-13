Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mplx by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,148,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after buying an additional 212,812 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

