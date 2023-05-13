MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average is $201.55. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

