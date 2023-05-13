ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 46,350 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,629,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,082,687.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75.

On Friday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33.

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of MODV opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

