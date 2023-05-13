Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $77.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

