Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,126,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $563,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

