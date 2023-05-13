Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,564 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

