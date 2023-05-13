Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,333 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

BR stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

