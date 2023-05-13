Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,116,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.1% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.42. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

