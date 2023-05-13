Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 1.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Trading Up 0.6 %

FTV opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

