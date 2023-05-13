Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

APTV opened at $92.69 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

