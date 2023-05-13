MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 42,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 121,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 341,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

