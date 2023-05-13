MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $101.29 million and $3.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $22.76 or 0.00084814 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,841.92 or 1.00027986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.54529177 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,379,626.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.