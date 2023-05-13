MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $101.93 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $22.90 or 0.00085256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $101.93 million and $2.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,874.15 or 1.00034017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.54529177 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,379,626.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.