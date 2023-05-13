Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.