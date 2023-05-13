McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $420.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $430.17.

MCK stock opened at $389.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.49 and its 200-day moving average is $368.68. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

