McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 1,400 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,458,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
