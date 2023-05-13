McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $431,000 Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $384.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

