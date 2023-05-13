McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,212 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $243.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $243.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

