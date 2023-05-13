McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

