McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,951 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

