McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.53. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 3,056 shares traded.

McCoy Global Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.26 million for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2054616 EPS for the current year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

