Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.3 %

DOOR stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

