Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $17.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

MLM opened at $402.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.28. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

