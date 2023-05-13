Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 7.3% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 3,399,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,428,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,822,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marqeta by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,926,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,601,965 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marqeta by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 244,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

