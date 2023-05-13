Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $9,155.14 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200117 USD and is down -13.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,753.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

