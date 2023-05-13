MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MEGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,090. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

