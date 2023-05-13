MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MEGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,090. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
