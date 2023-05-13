Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.58. 12,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Main Thematic Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that rotates exposure to theme-based ETFs, selected by a committee. TMAT was launched on Jan 29, 2021 and is managed by Main Funds.

