Maiar DEX Price Down 16.3% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $555,757.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.56 or 1.00015656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000572 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,009.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.