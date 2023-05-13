Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $928,801.85

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $928,801.85 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000572 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,009.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.