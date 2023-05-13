MAI Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

