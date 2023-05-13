MAI Capital Management Buys 4,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after buying an additional 523,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

