MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE MAG opened at C$15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.90.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.810737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

