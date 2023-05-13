LooksRare Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $59.43 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 886,921,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,531,760 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

