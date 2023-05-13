Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

