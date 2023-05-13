Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

