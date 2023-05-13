Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

