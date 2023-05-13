Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in PayPal by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,246,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,472,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.