Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

