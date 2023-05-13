Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 7,703,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

