Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

