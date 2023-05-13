Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

