loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,168.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

