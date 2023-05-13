Litecoin Cash Trading Down 20.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $145.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,882,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,858,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319281 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $298.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
