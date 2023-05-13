Litecoin Cash Trading Down 20.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $145.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,882,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,858,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319281 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $298.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

