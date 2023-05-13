Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $189,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.33. 1,189,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.56. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.