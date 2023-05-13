LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
