LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.